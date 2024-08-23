Relief being collected at TSC today too, trucks take relief to flooded areas

The Students against Discrimination movement have set up a booth at the TSC gate to collect relief for the flood victims. People from all walks of life are handing over relief goods and cash, according to their ability, to the movement representatives.

Many students are working there as volunteers. Alongside relief goods, Tk 2,976,173 (Tk 29 lakh 76 thousand 173) was collected in cash.

People of all sections of the society are coming forward today too in response to this initiative of the Students Against Discrimination.

A spot visit Friday afternoon saw girl students in charge of the booth at the TSC gate. People were bringing bottled water, oral saline, puffed rice (moori), flattened rice (cheera), biscuits, dates and other dry food.

The students were taking these to the games room and cafeteria of TSC to store and sort. Many were providing cash too. The students were entering the cash amount in registers kept at the booth.