Flood death toll reaches 13, 4.5m affected
The flood death toll reached 13 on Friday. Besides, a total of 11 districts in the country have been inundated so far. The number of flood victims in these districts is around 4.5 million. Some 887,629 families are waterlogged at the moment.
Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief secretary Md Kamrul Hasan disclosed this in a press conference at the secretariat Friday.
The flood affected districts are – Feni, Cumilla, Noakhali, Lakshmipur, Brahmanbaria, Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Khagrachhari, Sylhet, Moulvibazar and Habiganj.
Some four persons were reported dead in Cumilla, three in Cox’s Bazar, two in Chattogram and one each in Feni, Noakhali, Lakshmipur and Brahmanbaria.
Citing the weather forecast, secretary Kamrul Hasan said the flood situation was improving gradually.
He said so far some 188,739 people have resorted to the flood shelters. So far, some Tk 35.2 million in cash, 20,150 metric ton rice and 15,000 packets of dry food have been allocated for the flood victims.
Kamrul Hasan further said members of Bangladesh Army, Navy, Coast Guard, Border Guard Bangladesh, Fire Service and Civil Defence, Bangladesh Police and students under the banner of ‘Students Against Discrimination’ are operating rescue operations in the flood-affected areas.