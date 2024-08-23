Gumti flood protection embankment collapses affecting hundreds in Cumilla

The flood protection embankment along the Gumti River in Cumilla has collapsed due to excessive rainfall and water inflow from India late Thursday, affecting hundreds of families, said authorities.

The fall of the dam occurred around 11:45pm in Burichang upazila, specifically in Buraburia area of Sholnall union.

Water began to inundate local areas following the dam collapse, Cumilla Water Development Board’s Executive Engineer Khan Mohammad Waliuzzaman confirmed on Friday.

He informed that water had been seeping through the dam since the last evening, and despite local efforts to manage the situation using sandbags, the dam ultimately gave in around midnight with at least 300 feet of the structure collapsing.