Millions still waterlogged in six upazilas of Feni

Six upazilas of Feni district are still flooded. The water has not receded yet. Waterlogged, millions of people are suffering. The crisis of potable water is turning acute. The army, navy, Border Guard of Bangladesh (BGB), the fire service and voluntary organisations are continuing with their rescue operations.

This has been revealed after speaking to local residents, fire service and civil defence officials and representatives of voluntary organisations as well as vising various parts of Feni Sadar today, Friday.

A Sylhet-bound bus travelling from Chattogram got stuck in the flood water on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway. The bus got stuck in Nijkunjara village under ward no.9 of no.10 Ghopal union in Chhagalnaiya upazila of Feni with around 50 passengers onboard. The bus had left Chattogram on last Wednesday.