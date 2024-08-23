Millions still waterlogged in six upazilas of Feni
Six upazilas of Feni district are still flooded. The water has not receded yet. Waterlogged, millions of people are suffering. The crisis of potable water is turning acute. The army, navy, Border Guard of Bangladesh (BGB), the fire service and voluntary organisations are continuing with their rescue operations.
This has been revealed after speaking to local residents, fire service and civil defence officials and representatives of voluntary organisations as well as vising various parts of Feni Sadar today, Friday.
A Sylhet-bound bus travelling from Chattogram got stuck in the flood water on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway. The bus got stuck in Nijkunjara village under ward no.9 of no.10 Ghopal union in Chhagalnaiya upazila of Feni with around 50 passengers onboard. The bus had left Chattogram on last Wednesday.
Due to the torrential rains from the last few days and flash flood coming down from Tripura in India has completely flooded the three upazilas of Chhagalnaiya, Fulgazi and Parshuram. According to district administration sources, people in 80 per cent of the areas in Sadar and Daganbhuiyan upazilas have become waterlogged as well.
Meanwhile, water has breached into all the unions of Sonagazi upazila. About 350,000 (3.5 lakh) people are in distress. Plus, about 100,000 people are still left waterlogged in different villages. There’s no electricity in almost all the areas that have been flooded. And, most of the cellphone towers have gone inactive causing disruption in communication.
More to follow...