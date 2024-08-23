Flash flood waters rush in, vehicular movement halts on Akhaura-Kasba road

Though the flood waters have started receding in Akhaura of Brahmanbaria, the worries remain. The soil on the south side of Noyadil and Debgram bridge in the upazila has collapsed, increasing sufferings of the distressed.

Local residents said that the flash flood waters from India is rushing in through bordering Joynagar area in Aakhaura. Basically the water is flowing in from India through Zajira, Kata and Kalandi canals that flow right beside the Akhaura immigration in the upazila adjacent to Haora river and Agartala.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) in Akhaura Gazala Parvin Ruhi told Prothom Alo that the flood water has started receding in the upazila. Soil on one side of the Noyadil bridge collapsed around 12:30 am on Thursday night. Vehicular movement on that bridge has been kept suspended for the moment.