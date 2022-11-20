Red alert issued with announcing Tk 2m as award: Home minister

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said a 'red alert' has been issued across the country in an attempt to arrest the two death row convicts who were snatched away from chief judicial magistrate (CJM) court premises in Old Dhaka on Sunday.

He said an award of Tk two million has been announced on providing information to detain them.

The home minister confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo on Sunday evening.