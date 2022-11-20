Red alert issued with announcing Tk 2m as award: Home minister

The two are – Moinul Hasan Shamim alias Sifat Samir, from Madhabpur village in Chhatak upazila, Sunamganj and Md Abu Siddique Sohel alias Sakib from Bheteshwar village in Aditmari upazila in Lalmonirhat.
They were awarded death sentence in murder cases filed over the murder of Jagriti Prokashoni’s Foysal Arefin Dipan and blogger Avijit Roy.
Police said their associates snatched them away from the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) court premises at Ray Shaheb Bazar area in Dhaka on Sunday afternoon.
The chief of detective branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), additional commissioner Mohammad Harun-or-Rashid, told Prothom Alo that while police were taking them to custody after hearing of a case in the court, their associates snatched them away by throwing spray to the police’s eyes. Later, the militants fled the court riding two motorbikes.