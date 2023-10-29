Big explosion on the street in front of capital’s Fars Hotel

A big explosion took place on the street in front of Fars Hotel in the capital’s Bijoynagar area.
The incident took place around 11:00am today, Sunday morning. The reason behind the explosion isn’t clear yet.
According to eye-witnesses, an object exploded on the road near a banyan tree on the road divider in front of the hotel.
Closer to the scene after the blast, smoke was seen emitting from two burnt objects. No one was injured in the explosion.
A local shopkeeper told Prothom Alo the blast was so loud that he was shocked.
Hartal in pictures
Ride sharing biker, Md Nur Hossain was standing a bit further from the scene at the time of the explosion. He told Prothom Alo, “I heard the bang as soon as a bus passed through the scene. But, I couldn’t see what exploded and who did it.”
Nur Hossain said that he believes, some sort of firecracker might have been exploded there.
BNP has called for a dawn-to-dusk shutdown (hartal) across the country, today. BNP called the hartal ‘protesting the police attacks’ on its grand rally in the capital’s Naya Paltan on Saturday.
Ganatantra Manch, Gono Odhikar Parishad and other parties that joined BNP in its simultaneous movement have backed the hartal. Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami too has called for a dawn-to-dusk shutdown (hartal) across the country today.