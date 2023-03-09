Building turns risky, lack of machinery disrupts rescue operation

Two days after the explosion at the Queen Sanitary Market in Siddique Bazar, the fire service and civil defence personnel could not wrap up the rescue operation on Wednesday.

As the fire service personnel rescue operation began on 9:00am, relatives of the missing gathered at the site and informed the rescuers that two people still remain trapped in the basement of the building. The rescue team then recovered the body of two people from the debris after a frantic effort at 4:45pm. The fire service personnel suspended the operation at 8:00pm.

According fire service personnel, rescuers need to consult an expert team to conduct a reuse operation at a risky building and the fire service received no help until 3:00pm on Wednesday after seeking cooperation from several agencies.

Besides, the fire service do not have any shoring machine which is used to temporarily support a building, is required to conduct rescue operations at the basement of a building. Fire service officials alleged they sought cooperation of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) and city corporations for a shoring machine, but they did not cooperate.