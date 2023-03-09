Damaged buildings not to be demolished now: RAJUK

“We have visited the building. It will take two to three months to study whether the damaged columns should be renovated or rectified and the building should be demolished or not”, he said.
Legal action must be taken if the two damaged buildings were built going out of the design, he said while responding to a question.
Rakib Ahsan, A building expert who was with Shamsuddin at the time, said that it should be kept in mind that the building was badly damaged.
The building is now risky for both people on streets and the adjacent buildings, he added.