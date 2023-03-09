Damaged buildings not to be demolished now: RAJUK

The damaged buildings in Dhaka’s Siddique Bazar area, which had an explosion on Tuesday that left at least 21 killed, will not be demolished now as it will take time to verify everything and make a decision, reports news agency UNB.

Shamsuddin Haider Chowdhury, convener of the technical committee Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK), said this to newspersons after visiting the damaged building on Wednesday.