Explosion at Siddique Bazar

Damaged buildings not to be demolished now: RAJUK

Prothom Alo English Desk
Shamsuddin Haider Chowdhury, convener of the technical committee Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK), talks to media after visiting the damaged building in Siddique Bazar, Gulistan, Dhaka, on 8 March 2023UNB

The damaged buildings in Dhaka’s Siddique Bazar area, which had an explosion on Tuesday that left at least 21 killed, will not be demolished now as it will take time to verify everything and make a decision, reports news agency UNB.

Shamsuddin Haider Chowdhury, convener of the technical committee Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK), said this to newspersons after visiting the damaged building on Wednesday.

“We have visited the building. It will take two to three months to study whether the damaged columns should be renovated or rectified and the building should be demolished or not”, he said.

Legal action must be taken if the two damaged buildings were built going out of the design, he said while responding to a question.

Rakib Ahsan, A building expert who was with Shamsuddin at the time, said that it should be kept in mind that the building was badly damaged.

The building is now risky for both people on streets and the adjacent buildings, he added.

