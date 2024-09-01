Services suspended at Dhaka Medical College emergency dept

Mohammad Abdur Rahman said the physicians of the emergency department have kept medical services suspended due to the lack of security from this morning. A group of outsiders created chaos there on Saturday. They dragged the physicians out of the surgery room and beat them up.

On Saturday, there was an incident of three physicians from the neuro surgery department being beaten up. In this incident, the physician gave an ultimatum to identify the culprits from the CCTV footage and arrest them. Otherwise they will go on a strike after 24 hours, they announced.

There was a racket at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Saturday regarding the alleged death of a private university student from negligence in treatment. The deceased student who was severely injured in a road accident is named Ahsanul Haque, 25.