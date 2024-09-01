Services suspended at Dhaka Medical College emergency dept
Medical services at the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital remains suspended. Physicians have suspended services in connection to the incident of vandalism and physicians being beaten at the emergency department yesterday, Saturday.
They shut down the services at the emergency department from today, Sunday morning due to lack of security. Dhaka Medical College Hospital assistant director (administration) Mohammad Abdur Rahman confirmed the news to Prothom Alo around 11:00 am in the morning today.
Mohammad Abdur Rahman said the physicians of the emergency department have kept medical services suspended due to the lack of security from this morning. A group of outsiders created chaos there on Saturday. They dragged the physicians out of the surgery room and beat them up.
On Saturday, there was an incident of three physicians from the neuro surgery department being beaten up. In this incident, the physician gave an ultimatum to identify the culprits from the CCTV footage and arrest them. Otherwise they will go on a strike after 24 hours, they announced.
There was a racket at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Saturday regarding the alleged death of a private university student from negligence in treatment. The deceased student who was severely injured in a road accident is named Ahsanul Haque, 25.
Ahsanul was a student at the engineering department of Bangladesh University of Business and Technology (BUBT). Raising allegation of negligence in treatment for the death of that student, a physician of Dhaka Medical College was beaten up. The incident created a tense situation at Dhaka Medical College Hospital from afternoon till night Saturday.
According to hospital sources, BUBT student Ahsanul Islam was severely injured in a road accident while returning to Mirpur after dropping off one of his friends at the airport on his motor bike around 10:00 pm on Friday. People present there rescued him and took him to Kurmitola General Hospital at first. Later he was transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital and he died on Saturday morning.
Police inspector Bacchu Mia told Prothom Alo on Saturday night that after learning about the death of the BUBT student, his classmates and relatives came to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
Later, they raised allegation of negligence in treatment on the physicians’ part for the death of that student. This started a row between the physicians and the students. Later there was a meeting between the physicians and the students at the office of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital director, he added.
When asked, Dhaka Medical College Hospital director Brigadier General Md Asaduzzaman told Prothom Alo on Saturday night that the BUBT student had sustained serious injuries. There was no negligence in his treatment. However, there was a row between the students and the physicians. Later, he held a meeting with the students and the physicians at his office.
When tried to contact Brigadier General Md Asaduzzaman regarding the issue of physicians’ strike this morning, he could not be reached.