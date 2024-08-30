Dhaka ward councilors in hiding, people deprived of services

The ward councilor offices under two city corporations in Dhaka have mostly been shut since the ouster of Awami League government on 5 August, leaving the city dwellers in lurch.

While visiting the Water Tank area in Agargaon on Tuesday, the office of Forkan Hossain, councilor of 28 no. ward under the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), was found under lock and key. The office building was inaccessible, as the approach alley was filled with rubble from a nearby construction site.

According to locals, the office has been locked since 5 August, while the councilor and the office staff have since refrained from joining work. A significant number of people are regularly going to the office to avail services, but only to see the facility shuttered.