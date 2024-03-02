Pale doll-like child in the morgue identified

The body of the child was found lying on the floor of Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue yesterday, Friday morning. She was labeled as an unidentified body.

Her hair was in a ponytail and she was dressed in a grey short-sleeved T-shirt and a pair of blue pants seemed like a pale worn-out doll. The child has finally been identified

Reportedly, the child had gone to the Green Cozy Cottage building on Bailey Road in the capital on Thursday night. She was killed in the fire along with her parents. The child’s grandfather identified all three of their bodies on Friday night.

The building on Bailey Road caught fire around 9:45pm on Thursday night. Almost 24 hours later around 10:00pm last night, maternal grandfather of the child Muktar Alam Helali identified Fairuz. He said that the child’s name is Fairuz Kashem Zamira (3), her mother’s name is Meherun Nissa Jahan Helali (24) and her father’s name is Shahjalal Uddin (34).