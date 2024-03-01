Who’s the pale doll-like child lying in the morgue?

The body of a girl child aged about two and a half to three is lying on the floor of Dhaka Medical College Hospital’s morgue. Her ponytail is still intact.

She was wearing a gray short sleeved T-shirt and blue trousers. The girl had smudges of ash on her wrist, face and clothes.

She was wearing socks, but there were no shoes on her feet. The sock on her left foot had slid halfway down. It seemed like some pale, worn doll of a child has been laid down on the floor.