27 bodies identified at Dhaka Medical College Hospital so far

Bodies of 27 people killed in the fire at a multi-storey building on Bailey Road in the capital have been identified at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital. This was learned from hospital sources today, Friday morning.

Reportedly, at least 45 people have been killed in the fire while 22 people sustained severe injuries. It is being feared that the death toll can increase even further.

The building caught fire around 9:45pm on Thursday. People killed and injured in the fire had been taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital and Sheikh Hasina Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute.