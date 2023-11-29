Passenger bus torched in Saydabad

Miscreants set a passenger bus on fire under the Hanif Flyover in the capital's Saydabad area on Wednesday evening.

However, none has been injured in the incident.

Fire service control room duty officer Rafi Al Faruk confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.

He also said the passengers were able to get down safely. Two units of Postagola fire service extinguished the fire.

According to a WhatsApp text message from the fire service headquarters, the bus is of Raida Paribahan. The fire service was able to control the fire at around 7:45pm.