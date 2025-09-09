DUCSU election: Which roads in Dhaka closed for today

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has issued special traffic control directives for today, Tuesday, centering the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) election.

Diversions and several restrictions have been put in place on roads in and around the university campus.

According to a public notice signed yesterday, Monday, by DMP Commissioner Sheikh Md Sajjat Ali, traffic diversions will be enforced at Shahbagh Crossing, High Court Crossing, Nilkhet Crossing, Shahidullah Hall Crossing and Palashi Crossing to control vehicle movement.