DUCSU election: Which roads in Dhaka closed for today
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has issued special traffic control directives for today, Tuesday, centering the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) election.
Diversions and several restrictions have been put in place on roads in and around the university campus.
According to a public notice signed yesterday, Monday, by DMP Commissioner Sheikh Md Sajjat Ali, traffic diversions will be enforced at Shahbagh Crossing, High Court Crossing, Nilkhet Crossing, Shahidullah Hall Crossing and Palashi Crossing to control vehicle movement.
The notice stated that, on the occasion of the DUCSU election, vehicles heading towards Dhaka University are requested not to enter the campus and instead use alternative routes.
However, ambulances and emergency services will remain exempt from these diversions.
Additionally, DMP has specially requested that drivers and commuters in Dhaka city avoid, as far as possible, the mentioned crossings as well as nearby areas and roads today on the occasion of the DUCSU election.
The notice further stated that Dhaka Metropolitan Police seeks everyone’s cooperation in this regard.