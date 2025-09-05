DUCSU election: Public entry to be restricted in DU area for 34 hours

The Dhaka University (DU) authorities have scheduled to impose a temporary restriction on public entry into the campus for security reasons for 34 hours to ensure safe Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) and Hall Union Elections-2025.

As the DUCSU election has been scheduled for 9 September, the restriction on the movement through the campus will be effective from 8:00 pm of 8 September to 6:00 am on 10 September, a DU press release said Thursday.