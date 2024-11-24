Attempt to create chaos in front of Prothom Alo office, joint force disperses troublemakers

A group of people tried to create chaos by taking position on the road in front of the Prothom Alo office in the city’s Karwan Bazar area for the whole day on Sunday.

This created an obstacle to vehicular movement at Karwan Bazar, the largest kitchen market in Dhaka.

The law enforcement agency repeatedly requested the troublemakers to leave the area. Later, the law enforcement dispersed them in the evening to restore to normalcy.