Trade Fair complex: Design errors, Tk 4.27b more needed

Questions have been raised about the construction of infrastructure for the international trade fair in Purbachal close to Dhaka, without any proper planning.

The construction has been completed at the cost of Tk 13 billion (1,300 crore) without adequate parking space, warehouses or living arrangements for the foreign traders.

After only two years, the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) now wants to construct this anew. That will cost another Tk 4.27 billion (Tk 427 crore). This organisation running under the commerce ministry has sought the funds from the government treasury.

According to government documents, the facilities that are usually there at an international trade fair are absent in Purbachal. The parking facilities are inadequate and is there are no warehouses to store the goods.

There is even no residential arrangements or dormitory near the fair area for the foreign and local traders to stay. There are not enough exhibition halls to showcase the merchandise or any auditorium to organise a large conference or event.

Officials concerned say that the trade fair has been permanently set up on 20 acres of land in Purbachal. Without any assessment or consultnat, a Chinese company constructed the infrastructure of the trade fair. If there was proper plan all the structures could have been built within this area.