Re-emergence of trade fairs in South Asian economy

The Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom (FNF South Asia regional office) recently organised an online business dialogue called ‘Restart Asian Economics: The Comeback of Trade Fairs’. This online programme discussed the current situation in the trade fair industry worldwide and gave an outlook on the short-term restart and the longer-term effects of the Covid-19 pandemic with renowned international experts.

Waqar Rizvi, a sociopolitical analyst, was the moderator of this online programme. The panelists were Jochen Witt, President at JWC, Germany, Sambit Kumar Mund, Senior General Manager at Hyderabad International Trade Expositions LTD, India, and Shaira Saleem, Chairperson, Women Entrepreneurs Association, Maldives.

This online seminar started by discussing the importance of trade fairs. Moderator Waqar Rizvi asked panelist Jochen Witt if he could shine some light on this discussion.

“I often hear that trade fairs are about bringing supply and demand together. That is true but there is so much more to it,” said Jochen Witt. He also added that it is a platform for innovation and productivity. “This is a place where companies come together and exchange ideas and new innovations. This way they learn from each other. At the same time, it is a platform to create partnerships. If you have a local trade show where there are international participants, it will generate various sorts of partnerships like sales, distribution or maybe production partnerships. So trade fairs are definitely important.”