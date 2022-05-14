Vegetable prices also higher than normal

Traders say the kitchen markets have taken a hit from the rise in prices of essentials, including edible oil, rice, and lentils. The cost of living of farmers, wholesalers and retailers has increased and they are now covering it by raising vegetable prices at different levels.
During a visit to the kitchen markets in Mirpur-1, Mohammadpur, Dhanmondi, and Karwan Bazar, it was found that brinjal and string beans were selling at Tk 70 to Tk 80 per kg while pointed gourd, bitter gourd, and okra at Tk 60 per kg.
Green papaya, which was below Tk 40 before Eid-ul-Fitr, was found to have sold at Tk 60 per kg on Friday. The consumers were counting Tk 40 to 60 for each kg of ridge gourd, snake gourd, and sponge gourd. Even cheap vegetables, like pumpkin and squash, saw their price increased as the two vegetable items were costing Tk 40 to Tk 50 per kg on the day.
Labiba Khan, a nurse in profession and a resident of Tolarbagh area, bought brinjal and okra from the Shah Ali kitchen market in Mirpur. Talking to Prothom Alo, she said most of the vegetables usually cost Tk 40 to 50 per kg during this season. Some of them were usually found at Tk 30 per kg.
But the scenario is in stark contrast this year. The price of brinjal is not falling below Tk 70 per kg, though the holy month of Ramadan ended, she said.
Asked why the prices of vegetables are so costly now, Riyad Khan, a trader of Bismillah vegetable store at Mohammadpur agriculture market, said, “We also have to buy oil and rice. The vegetable prices cannot be kept low when the essentials’ prices increase to a good extent.”
The fish traders said the price of different common fishes rose Tk 20 to Tk 40 within a week. Nola fish, which was selling at Tk 150 to Tk 160 at the middle of Ramadan, cost Tk 180 to Tk 200 on Friday.
Guddu Mia, a fish trader of Mohammadpur agriculture market, told Prothom Alo that the capital is facing shortage in the supply of fishes, which is another reason behind the price hike.