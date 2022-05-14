Vegetable prices also higher than normal

Traders say the kitchen markets have taken a hit from the rise in prices of essentials, including edible oil, rice, and lentils. The cost of living of farmers, wholesalers and retailers has increased and they are now covering it by raising vegetable prices at different levels.

During a visit to the kitchen markets in Mirpur-1, Mohammadpur, Dhanmondi, and Karwan Bazar, it was found that brinjal and string beans were selling at Tk 70 to Tk 80 per kg while pointed gourd, bitter gourd, and okra at Tk 60 per kg.

Green papaya, which was below Tk 40 before Eid-ul-Fitr, was found to have sold at Tk 60 per kg on Friday. The consumers were counting Tk 40 to 60 for each kg of ridge gourd, snake gourd, and sponge gourd. Even cheap vegetables, like pumpkin and squash, saw their price increased as the two vegetable items were costing Tk 40 to Tk 50 per kg on the day.