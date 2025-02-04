Recommendation to limit use of personal vehicles on Dhaka roads 

The government taskforce on re-strategising the economy has recommended limiting use of personal vehicle to release pressure on the capital. Levying tolls on use of road has been suggested. Plus, providing loans on easy terms to purchase cars has been discouraged.

The interim government formed a task force on 10 September last year to re-strategising the economy and mobilising resources for equitable and sustainable development. Planning adviser professor Wahiduddin Mahmud handed over the task force report to chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus on this 30 January.

This 12-member taskforce was formed with former director general of Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS), KAS Murshid in the lead.

Transportation expert and a professor at the department of civil engineering in Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), Shamsul Hoque wrote the section of the taskforce report titled ‘Infrastructure and Connectivity: A Pathway to Economic Prosperity’.