Students of two colleges attack Jatrabari college, unleash vandalism

Students of two colleges attacked Dr Mahbubur Rahman Mollah College in Jatrabari today, and carried out extensive damage and looting.

Hundreds of students of Shaheed Suhrawardy College and Kabi Nazrul College attacked DMRC around 12 in the noon. A chase and counter chase between the two groups was ongoing till 1:00pm when this report was filed. Locals joined DMRC during the clash.

On Sunday, Dr Mahbubur Rahman Mollah College students carried out extensive vandalism and looting in Dhaka National Medical College and Shaheed Suhrawardy College campuses. The Dr Mahbubur Rahman Mollah College students claimed a student named Avijit Hawlader died due to wrong treatment at Dhaka National Medical College earlier.

Witnesses said Dr Mahbubur Rahman Mollah College came under attack in retaliation for yesterday's attacks.