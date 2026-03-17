Gallery Cosmos and House of Solis showcase artworks from Rokeya Sultana’s workshop

An experiential exhibition showcasing artworks created during a printmaking and collagraphy workshop led by distinguished artist Professor Rokeya Sultana was held at the Garden Gallery of Gallery Cosmos on Sunday, celebrating her recent recognition with the prestigious Ekushey Padak.

Organised by Gallery Cosmos in collaboration with House of Solis, the exhibition presented works produced by participating artists during the workshop held at Cosmos Atelier71, the gallery’s long-standing printmaking studio and creative space.

The event brought together artists, organisers, and art enthusiasts to reflect on the learning, experimentation, and collaboration fostered during the programme.

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Brent T Christensen attended the event as the chief guest, accompanied by his wife, Deanne Dao.

Addressing the gathering, Ambassador Christensen highlighted the enduring cultural connections between Bangladesh and the United States through artistic exchange. He praised the vibrancy and creativity of Bangladesh’s contemporary art scene and noted the role of cultural initiatives such as the Fulbright Programme strengthening people-to-people ties between the two countries.