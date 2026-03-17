Gallery Cosmos and House of Solis showcase artworks from Rokeya Sultana’s workshop
An experiential exhibition showcasing artworks created during a printmaking and collagraphy workshop led by distinguished artist Professor Rokeya Sultana was held at the Garden Gallery of Gallery Cosmos on Sunday, celebrating her recent recognition with the prestigious Ekushey Padak.
Organised by Gallery Cosmos in collaboration with House of Solis, the exhibition presented works produced by participating artists during the workshop held at Cosmos Atelier71, the gallery’s long-standing printmaking studio and creative space.
The event brought together artists, organisers, and art enthusiasts to reflect on the learning, experimentation, and collaboration fostered during the programme.
US Ambassador to Bangladesh Brent T Christensen attended the event as the chief guest, accompanied by his wife, Deanne Dao.
Addressing the gathering, Ambassador Christensen highlighted the enduring cultural connections between Bangladesh and the United States through artistic exchange. He praised the vibrancy and creativity of Bangladesh’s contemporary art scene and noted the role of cultural initiatives such as the Fulbright Programme strengthening people-to-people ties between the two countries.
Speaking at the event, Nahar Khan, founder of House of Solis and the experiential partner for the programme, emphasised the importance of artistic exchange and mentorship.
House of Solis is a cultural and experiential platform that collaborates with artists, galleries, and institutions to curate programmes that bring together art, dialogue, and community engagement, creating meaningful spaces for creative exchange and cultural connection.
“Over the past days, Professor Rokeya Sultana has led a workshop at Cosmos Atelier71 exploring printmaking and collagraphy, sharing not only technical mastery but also the spirit of experimentation and courage that defines true artistic practice,” she said.
She noted that art spaces must go beyond the traditional role of displaying artworks.
“We believe that art spaces must do more than exhibit works. They must create experiences, build community, and nurture the next generation of artists.”
She added that the exhibition represented not only a presentation of works but also a celebration of mentorship, knowledge-sharing, and artistic continuity.
“Professor Rokeya Sultana’s work has travelled far beyond borders, yet it remains deeply connected to the artistic lineage of Bangladesh and to the pioneering spirit of the University of Dhaka’s Faculty of Fine Arts.
Nahar Khan also said that the artist’s Ekushey Padak recognition serves as a reminder that the arts remain central to Bangladesh’s cultural identity and creative imagination.
Gallery Cosmos Director Tehmina Enayet, who organised the workshop, said the gallery and its studio have long aimed to create an active platform for artistic practice and collaboration.
“Through Gallery Cosmos and our studio, Cosmos Atelier71, we have tried to create not only an exhibition space but also a working platform for artists,” she said.
“Atelier71, active for nearly two decades, has evolved into a printmaking studio and creative hub where artists can experiment, learn, and collaborate.”
The studio has hosted numerous workshops, art camps, and exhibitions over the years, particularly to encourage young artists and expand possibilities within the field of printmaking.
Enayet added that the gallery’s initiatives have increasingly extended beyond Bangladesh through international residencies, exchange programmes, and collaborative projects.
“Through these efforts, artists and scholars from different parts of the world have connected with our community. Our artists have also engaged with important international platforms - from exhibitions to global art fairs in cities such as Venice, Miami, New York, Singapore, Toronto, Kathmandu, and Mumbai - helping position Bangladeshi art within a broader global conversation,” she said.
“At Gallery Cosmos we believe that art is a language that transcends geography, politics, and culture. Artists are often the ambassadors of a nation’s creativity and imagination.”
She also expressed appreciation to Professor Sultana for inspiring participating artists to explore new possibilities through printmaking and collagraphy.
During the event, Ambassador Christensen and Tehmina Enayet presented a commemorative crest to Professor Sultana in recognition of her artistic contributions.
In her remarks, Professor Sultana expressed gratitude to the organisers and reflected on the importance of mentorship in artistic practice.
“Throughout my artistic journey I have always tried to share my knowledge and techniques with others - through workshops, universities, and artistic communities around the world,” she said.
“Art does not require any special language, nor does it recognise boundaries. It connects people beyond geography and culture.”
She also praised the young artists who participated in the workshop and encouraged them to continue exploring and experimenting with their creative practice.
Among those present were Iftekhar Ahmed Chowdhury, former foreign minister to the caretaker government, and Ambassador Farooq Sobhan, longtime patron of the arts.
Several artists who participated in the workshop were also acknowledged, including Biren Shome, Anisuzzaman Anis, Sheikh Mohammad, Rokonuzzaman, Fariha Zeba, Bishwajit Goswami, Anukul Chandra Majumder, Shohag Parvez, Rashed Kamal Rasel, Rania Alam, Kamruzzoha, Juton Chandra Ray, Toufiq Emon, Sadia Mizan, Pooja Basak and Sharmin Shahriar.