HC asks IU authorities to suspend BCL leader Sanjida, four others

The court also asked the authorities to withdraw the hall provost, Shamsul Alam, immediately as the three-member probe body -- formed at the directive of HC -- found his negligence in discharging duties.
A HC bench comprising Justice JBM Hasan and Justice Razik-Al Jalil passed the order on Wednesday -- a day after the submission of two separate probe reports to the court by two committees: one was formed by the university and the other by Kushitia DC at the directives of the HC.
The court said on the basis of the probe reports, the university will decide the next course of action as per its rules and regulations. The authorities have been asked to suspend the five accused from all kinds of academic activities and the campus until the decision is made.
However, the authorities will be allowed to call them to the university in case of necessity for the disciplinary related meetings.
Apart from this, the law enforcement agencies were asked to retrieve Halima's cell phone, which was used to film the video after Fulpori’s clothes were stripped off, and then submit it to the court.
Asking university authorities and Kushtia and Pabna police superintendents to ensure safety of Fulpori and the witnesses of the incident, the court also ordered the authorities to allocate a seat for her according to her wish by three days to continue her study fearlessly.
The court said the three-member investigative committee found the negligence in discharging duties of several people including hall provost and house tutors. So, the order has been issued to withdraw the hall provost immediately.
The university will take action against them on the basis of the probe report.