HC asks IU authorities to suspend BCL leader Sanjida, four others

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday ordered the authorities of Islamic University (IU) to suspend the five students, including the university unit Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) vice president Sanjida Chowdhury, over torturing a fresher, Fulpori Khatun, at Deshratna Sheikh Hasina hall on 12 February.

The five accused are: Sanjida Chowdhury, Halima Akhter, Ishrat Jahan, Tabassum Islam and Mowabiya Jahan.