BUET students take oath against student politics on campus

“I promise that from this moment on, as a member of the Bangladesh engineering university family, I will fulfill all the personal and collective moral and human responsibilities assigned to me for the welfare and safety of all of this university with utmost honesty and devotion,” the oath said.

“I will always be vocal against every injustice and discrimination that I am aware of on the campus of this university.”

“I also pledge that we will collectively prevent all forms of terrorism and communal violence from arising in this university. We will root out all forms of discriminatory subculture and abuse of power inconsistent with morality. So that no more innocent lives be lost in this yard. We will ensure that no innocent student be subjected to torture from now on.”