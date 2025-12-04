Earthquake jolts Dhaka again, epicentre in Narsingdi

An earthquake has been felt again in the capital Dhaka and surrounding areas. The tremor was felt at 6:14 am today, Thursday.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said the earthquake was of a mild magnitude. The earthquake was felt at 6:14:45 am. Its epicentre was in Shibpur, Narsingdi. Its magnitude on the Richter scale was 4.1.

The distance of the earthquake's epicentre from the Bangladesh Meteorological Department's Seismological Observation and Research Centre in Agargaon, Dhaka, was 38 kilometres to the north-east.

The Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre has reported that the earthquake's epicentre was 33 kilometres east-northeast of Tongi, Gazipur, and three kilometres north of Narsingdi. Its depth from the surface was 30 kilometres.