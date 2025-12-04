Earthquake jolts Dhaka again, epicentre in Narsingdi
An earthquake has been felt again in the capital Dhaka and surrounding areas. The tremor was felt at 6:14 am today, Thursday.
The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said the earthquake was of a mild magnitude. The earthquake was felt at 6:14:45 am. Its epicentre was in Shibpur, Narsingdi. Its magnitude on the Richter scale was 4.1.
The distance of the earthquake's epicentre from the Bangladesh Meteorological Department's Seismological Observation and Research Centre in Agargaon, Dhaka, was 38 kilometres to the north-east.
The Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre has reported that the earthquake's epicentre was 33 kilometres east-northeast of Tongi, Gazipur, and three kilometres north of Narsingdi. Its depth from the surface was 30 kilometres.
Most recently before this, an earthquake occurred on Monday (1 December) at 12:55:16 am. Its magnitude on the Richter scale was 4.9. Its centre was in Minzine, Myanmar. This earthquake was felt in parts of the country, including Chattogram.
Before that, an earthquake was felt in the capital Dhaka last Thursday (27 November). The earthquake occurred at 4:15:20 pm on that day.
The Meteorological Department reported that the earthquake's magnitude on the Richter scale was 3.6. Its epicentre was in Ghorashal, Palash upazila, Narsingdi. On that day, tremors were felt twice in Sylhet and Teknaf, Cox's Bazar, in the early morning.
However, before that, four earthquakes occurred in Dhaka and its surrounding areas within approximately 31 hours, on Friday, 21 November, and the following Saturday.
Among those, the source of the 5.7 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale, which occurred on Friday morning approximately 25 kilometres away from Dhaka, was Madhabdi, Narsingdi. The depth of the epicentre was 10 kilometres below the surface.
Ten people were killed in the 21 November earthquake in the country and more than 600 people were injured. The epicentres of most of the earthquakes were in Narsingdi district.