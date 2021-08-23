Since the two Dhaka city corporations have been following conventional methods of waste management, with the two landfills in Matuail of the capital and Aminbazar of Savar near full capacity, both city corporations formulated a 15-year master plan based on advanced, environment-friendly and coordinated waste management.

The two city corporations approved a draft of Clean Dhaka Master Plan two years ago and then forwarded it to the Local Government Division (LGD) for final approval in November 2019. Since then, 22 months have passed, but LGD hasn’t come up with any decision or opinion as yet.

Meanwhile, the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) retracted from the master plan that stated solid waste and construction waste would be recycled and biogas, compost fertilizer and power would be produced as per the types of waste. The DNCC authorities backed off from the coordinated waste management and took initiative to produce power by burning the waste.

Officials at two city corporations said the master plan of both cities is similar but complexity arose after DNCC pulled back. The DNCC project on power generation from waste has been taken up without conducting environmental and economic feasibility. The Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) follows the master plan. So, if the LGD only approves the DSCC master plan, questions may arise. As a result, the entire process has stalled.