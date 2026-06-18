Metro Rail rush continues at night, operating hours may be extended further

Passenger numbers on the metro rail have increased after operating hours were extended by 20 minutes at night. Crowds on metro trains during late hours are now almost similar to that of during daytime peak periods. As a result, authorities are considering extending metro rail operating hours even further at night.

The Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), which is responsible for constructing and operating the metro rail system in the capital, said that average daily commuters have increased by around 8,500 since the extended hours were introduced.

Journalist Rajib Ahmed described his experience travelling on the last train of the night. He commutes between Karwan Bazar and Shewrapara in Mirpur. Rajib Ahmed said that on 13 June, he was unable to board the 10:30 pm train because of the crowd. He later took the final train, which arrived at Karwan Bazar at around 10:40 p.m.

He added that he travels from Shewrapara to Karwan Bazar around noon and that the level of crowding he saw on the last train at night was almost comparable to what he experiences during the day.