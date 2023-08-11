Political party programmes on various streets of Dhaka today

BNP will hold public processions at both sides of Dhaka today, Friday, at 2:00pm. One of the processions will start from in front of Suvastu Tower in Uttar Badda and end in front of Abul Hotel in Malibagh. The other one will start from Kamalapur stadium area in Mugda and end at Malibagh rail gate.

Alongside BNP, several other parties including Ganatantra Mancha, 12-party alliance, Jatiyatabadi Samamona Jote, Gano Forum, Gono Odhikar Parishad and LDP have also announced separate programmes of processions and rallies.