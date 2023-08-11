Political party programmes on various streets of Dhaka today

BNP will hold public processions at both sides of Dhaka today, Friday, at 2:00pm. One of the processions will start from in front of Suvastu Tower in Uttar Badda and end in front of Abul Hotel in Malibagh. The other one will start from Kamalapur stadium area in Mugda and end at Malibagh rail gate.
Alongside BNP, several other parties including Ganatantra Mancha, 12-party alliance, Jatiyatabadi Samamona Jote, Gano Forum, Gono Odhikar Parishad and LDP have also announced separate programmes of processions and rallies.
BNP said that its secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will lead the procession starting from Uttar Badda while standing committee member Mirza Abbas will lead the one starting from Kamalapur. Both processions will be attended by leaders of BNP and its affiliated organisations from central, city and other levels.
Programmes of other parties and alliances
Apart from BNP, the alliance of six parties, Ganatantra Mancha will hold a rally and procession in front of the national press club at 4:00pm today (Friday). Top leaders of all allied parties including ASM Abdur Rab, Mahmudur Rahman Manna, Saiful Haque and Zonayed Saki will be participating in this programme.
Meanwhile, Samomona Gonotantrik Peshajibi Jote and Bangladesh Sadharon Chhatra Odhikar Songrokkhon Parishad will hold a rally there at the same time.
At the same time, 12-party alliance will carry out a public procession from in front of Bijoy Nagar Water Tank to Shantinagar More. Meanwhile at 3:00pm, Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) will bring out a procession from in front of their office adjacent to FDC.
Apart from that, Gono Odhikar Parishad (Nurul Haque) and Gono Odhikar Parishad (Reza Kibria) will hold separate mass processions at Purana Paltan and in front of the national press club respectively at the same time at 3:00pm.
At 4:00pm, Gano Forum and Peoples’ Party will hold joint procession and rally in front of Gano Forum’s office in Arambagh. Plus, Bangladesh Labour Party in front of national press club at 10:30am and Nationalist Democratic Movement (NDM) near Malibagh More at 7:00pm will hold separate processions as well.