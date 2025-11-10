City

Man shot dead in front of hospital in Old Dhaka

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Following the shooting incident, police conducted searches at entry points to the capital. Photo taken from Babubazar area in Dhaka on 10 November 2025.Prothom Alo

A man has been shot dead in front of the National Medical Institute Hospital in Old Dhaka. He was found on the ground with bullet wounds and was declared dead after being taken inside the hospital.

The man was found lying with bullet wounds near the hospital entrance around 10:30 am today, Monday. According to eyewitnesses and police, the assailants fired at him from close range.

Relatives mourn over the body at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
Police have said that an identity card was found on the man. Preliminary information suggests that his name is Tariq Saif Mamun and that he was from Lakshmipur.

Sub-inspector (SI) Md Yasin of Kotwali Police Station said, “After hearing gunshots, I rushed to the front of the National Hospital and found an unidentified man lying there with bullet wounds. He was shot from very close range.”

An eyewitness said two men arrived at the entrance of Dhaka National Medical Institute Hospital and shot the victim from behind. After firing several rounds, the man collapsed, and the attackers fled on a motorcycle.

Inspector Md Faruk, in-charge of the police camp at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, confirmed that the body has been kept at the hospital morgue.

