What happened with Pori Moni is condemnable: Shahriar Kabir

What happened with film actress Pori Moni is shameful and condemnable, said Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee president Shahriar Kabir.

“It’s hard to believe that something like this has happened in Bangladesh. There would have been nothing astonishing if that had happened under Taliban rule in Afghanistan,” he said.

He was addressing virtually a programme organised Tuesday seeking solidarity and unity against various forms of injustice and moral policing that continues to stifle artistic expression across the country. A number of cultural organisations and personalities gathered in front of Bangladesh National Museum in the capital.