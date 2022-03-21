What is the future of the waste management master plan?

A member of an upper class family produces 495 grams of solid waste a day in Dhaka city while a member of middle class family and lower class produces 483 and 193 grams respectively.

Most of this is food waste. Considering this daily tally, more than 7,500 tonnes of solid waste is produced daily in two Dhaka city corporations. And when considering the entire country, the amount of waste produced daily will be much higher.

No modern and environment friendly waste management was built in the country 50 years after the independence. Waste management is being run on traditional method without considering the environmental aspect. Initially, waste is collected without separating it and the remaining portion goes to rivers, canals and drains. Such management may cause damage to citizens’ health and livelihood.