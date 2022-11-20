Probe body formed over snatching away two death row convicts

A five-member probe body has been formed over the incident of snatching away two death row convicts from chief judicial magistrate (CJM) court premises in Old Dhaka on Sunday.

The two are – Moinul Hasan Shamim alias Sifat Samir, from Madhabpur village in Chhatak upazila, Sunamganj and Md Abu Siddique Sohel alias Sakib from Bheteshwar village in Aditmari upazila in Lalmonirhat.