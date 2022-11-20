Probe body formed over snatching away two death row convicts

DMP commissioner Khandaker Golam Faruq formed this committee which will be led by the additional police commissioner (crime and operation) with joint commissioner (operations), joint commissioner (CTTC), deputy commissioner (detective, Lalbagh) and additional deputy commissioner (CRO) as members.
The committee has been asked to submit the report in three days in which they will have to identify the persons responsible and recommend future plans and actions in such circumstances.
Earlier, on Sunday afternoon, the associates of convicted militants snatched away them from the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) court premises at Ray Shaheb Bazar area in Dhaka. They were awarded death sentence in murder cases filed over the murder of Jagriti Prokashoni’s Foysal Arefin Dipan and blogger Avijit Roy.
Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said a 'red alert' has been issued across the country in an attempt to arrest the two death row convicts. He said an award of Tk two million has been announced on providing information to detain them.