Things to know before riding metro rail

The much-awaited first metro rail in Bangladesh will soon be opened to the public according to the government but passengers will have to wait a bit longer to get its full service as in the first phase it will operate from Uttara’s Diabari to Agargaon only, reports UNB.

As the government is starting the operation on a limited scale, it will take 20 minutes to travel the 11.73 Km distance from Uttara to Agargaon but soon it will shorten to 16-17 minutes, said the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited ( DMTCL ) authority.

On 15 December, road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader said the first phase of metro rail from Diabari to Agargaon will be opened to the public on 28 December after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurates it.