Fulpori 'name of BCL protest': President Saddam

The president of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) Saddam Hossain, whose leaders and activists allegedly tortured Fulpori Khatun, a first-year student of Islamic University (IU), is now lauding her courage to speak out against the anomalies -- ragging, torture, bullying and sexual harassment on the campuses of different universities.

Terming Fulpori as a real successor of Begum Rokeya and Sufiya Kamal, Saddam Hossain said BCL will always stand by Fulpori -- a name of protest for Chhatra League and a symbol for justice.