3 metro rail stations reopen after 2 hrs, road traffic returns to normal

Readymade garment workers on Sunday blocked roads and staged protests in Mirpur, in the capital, demanding that the minimum monthly wage be raised to Tk 30,000.

They clashed with police repeatedly, with both sides chasing each other. At one point, protesters set fire to a police vehicle beneath the Mirpur 11 Metro Rail Station.

The clashes and chases took place between 11:00 am and 1:00 pm today. Police later dispersed the protesters by firing tear gas shells and sound grenades and charging them with batons, allowing traffic to return to normal.