'Beautiful Bangladesh Run 2025' enlivens Hatirjheel, promotes tourism
The Hatirjheel area in the capital turned into a vibrant display of festivity and fitness this morning as the 'Beautiful Bangladesh Run 2025' was held to promote the country's tourism potential globally.
Organised by the Aviation and Tourism Journalists' Forum of Bangladesh (ATJFB), the marathon-style event drew more than 700 participants, including foreign diplomats, professional athletes, travel enthusiasts, and key stakeholders from the aviation and tourism sectors.
The run kicked off at 6:00 am from the Police Plaza end of Hatirjheel and concluded at the Hatirjheel Amphitheatre, where a festive award ceremony followed.
Chief executive officer of the Bangladesh Tourism Board (BTB) Abu Taher Mohammad Jaber, additional inspector general of Tourist Police Md Mainul Hasan, Nepalese ambassador to Bangladesh Ghanashyam Bhandari, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) ambassador to Bangladesh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al Hamoudi, Philippine ambassador to Bangladesh Nina P Cainglet, Brazilian ambassador to Bangladesh Paulo Fernando Dias Feres and acting ambassador of Thailand to Bangladesh Panoam were present among others.
The event was powered by the Bangladesh Tourism Board, with Rhythm Group serving as the title sponsor.
Speaking on the occasion, BTB CEO Jaber said that this was a thoroughly enjoyable and meaningful event. "We believe such initiatives can significantly enhance Bangladesh's appeal as a global tourism destination," he added.
Rhythm Group managing director Sohagh Hossain and ATJFB president Md Tanzim Anwar also spoke, among others.
Other supporting organisations of the event included the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB), Tourist Police Bangladesh, Association of Travel Agents of Bangladesh (ATAB), Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (TOAB), Electrolyte Drink Active, Dhaka WASA, Famous Specialized Hospital and Famous Creation.
Additional sponsors were Ethiopian Airlines, Bhaiya Group, Eastern Bank, FitsAir, Bengal Airlift, ShareTrip, Air India, American Tourister, TPC, Titan, Samsonite, Skin Perfume, US-Bangla Airlines, NOVOAIR, and Air Astra.
Two race categories were organised for adult participants: a 7.5-km competitive run and a 2-km fun run.
Winners of the 7.5-km (Men's Category):
1st - Elahi Sardar
2nd - Ashraful Alam
3rd - Sajjad Hossain
Winners of the 7.5-km (Women's Category):
1st - Sadia Shawlin Sigma
2nd - Swarna
3rd - Farzana
Winners of the 2-km Fun Run:
1st - Jisan
2nd - Abhi Islam
3rd - Zahurul
Trophies and awards were handed over to the winners at the end of the event amid applause and celebration.