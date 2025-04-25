'Beautiful Bangladesh Run 2025' enlivens Hatirjheel, promotes tourism

The Hatirjheel area in the capital turned into a vibrant display of festivity and fitness this morning as the 'Beautiful Bangladesh Run 2025' was held to promote the country's tourism potential globally.

Organised by the Aviation and Tourism Journalists' Forum of Bangladesh (ATJFB), the marathon-style event drew more than 700 participants, including foreign diplomats, professional athletes, travel enthusiasts, and key stakeholders from the aviation and tourism sectors.

The run kicked off at 6:00 am from the Police Plaza end of Hatirjheel and concluded at the Hatirjheel Amphitheatre, where a festive award ceremony followed.