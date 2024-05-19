Battery-run auto-rickshaw drivers demonstrate blocking road in Mirpur
The drivers of battery-run auto-rickshaws have been demonstrating blocking roads in Mirpur-10 roundabout area protesting against stopping the movement of the vehicle on roads.
They started the demonstration around 10:30 am, obstructing movement of other vehicles, leading to sufferings of commuters.
The police are not allowing the movement of the battery-run auto-rickshaws, said the demonstrators.
A number of drivers have been detained in the last few days while their auto-rickshaws were seized, the drivers added.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Helal Uddin, a battery-run auto-rickshaw driver, demanded the government allow the movement of auto-rickshaws until releasing the detained drivers and create scope for alternative sources of income.
He further said people were waiting at his home from the morning to collect the instalment. He asked how he would pay the money as he had no income.
He said they have taken to the roads as they are worried about paying the bills.
Mirpur police station officer-in-charge Munshi Sabir told Prothom Alo they have been conducting raids against the movement of auto-rickshaws. The auto-rickshaw drivers have been demonstrating as the police have detained a few drivers.
Sufficient number of policemen have been deployed in the area and they were working to bring the situation under control, the OC added.