Police block cultural activists’ protest in Dhaka

Cultural activists had called a human chain in Dhanmondi, Dhaka, to protest against the obstruction of female baul singers from performing in Sunamganj. Accordingly, they gathered in front of Meena Bazar at Dhanmondi 27 at around 4:00 pm today, Monday. However, police prevented them from holding the protest. One person was detained and taken away by police.

From 3:30 pm, more than 100 police personnel were seen taking position in the Dhanmondi 27 area near Meena Bazar ahead of the planned protest.

At around 4:00 pm, several cultural activists gathered in front of the supermarket under the banner of “Protesting Artistes and People”. They said they had gathered to hold a human chain protesting “attacks and aggression by goons carrying out violence in the name of the Tawhidi Janata against Baul music and other cultural events in various parts of the country”.