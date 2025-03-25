RMG workers-police clash near Press Club

The police and RMG workers are locked into a clash at the National Press Club area of the city.

The workers from several RMG factories in Gazipur went to the Shram Bhaban demanding their due wages for the last three months, Eid bonus and arrear for maternal leaves Tuesday morning.

They brought out a procession and moved towards the secretariat from there. As the procession reached near the Press Club, police obstructed them. At one point, police charged batons and dispersed the workers.

Later, the agitated RMG workers hurled brickbats towards the police. Following that, police fired tear shells and sound grenades to disperse the agitated people.