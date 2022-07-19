JKG Healthcare officials used to throw samples into drains after collecting those from suspected Covid-19 patients. Later, the patients were delivered with fabricated reports, without carrying out any medical tests on their samples.

Humayun Kabir, a former JKG official, revealed this in his confessional statement before the court under the Section-164 of the code of criminal procedure.

Police, in the charge sheet submitted to the court, mentioned JKG Healthcare chairman Sabrina Arif Chowdhury and its chief executive officer (CEO) Ariful Haque Chowdhury as masterminds of the fraud.