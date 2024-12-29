Trainee physicians block Shahbagh demanding pay rise
Postgraduate private trainee physicians affiliated with BSMMU and BCPS are holding a road blockade at Shahbagh intersection in the capital on demand of raising their allowances.
They blocked the road in the afternoon today, Sunday demanding their allowance to be increased to Tk 50,000.
Shahbagh police station officer-in-charge (OC) AKM Shabuddin Shahin told Prothom Alo that the trainee physicians started gathering at Shahbagh intersection area from 11:45 am Sunday morning disrupting the vehicular movement.
Later, the traffic was made normal again using diversion, he added.
Earlier, the monthly allowance of intern physicians who have passed FCPS part-1 was made Tk 30,000 from existing Tk 25,000.
A notice signed by Syed Ali Bin Hassan, deputy director (regulation-4) at the ministry of finance on 24 December, made the announcement.
Before that, these trainee physicians had carried out another road blockade programme at Shahbagh intersection on 22 December, with the same demand of increasing their allowance to Tk 50,000.