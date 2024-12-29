Trainee physicians block Shahbagh demanding pay rise

Postgraduate private trainee physicians affiliated with BSMMU and BCPS are holding a road blockade at Shahbagh intersection in the capital on demand of raising their allowances.

They blocked the road in the afternoon today, Sunday demanding their allowance to be increased to Tk 50,000.

Shahbagh police station officer-in-charge (OC) AKM Shabuddin Shahin told Prothom Alo that the trainee physicians started gathering at Shahbagh intersection area from 11:45 am Sunday morning disrupting the vehicular movement.

Later, the traffic was made normal again using diversion, he added.