Driver sustains burn injuries as bus torched in capital’s Meradia 

On the first day of the second round of the 48-hour blockade by the opposition parties, including BNP, miscreants set fire to a bus in the Bashpatti area of the capital's Meradia on Sunday morning.
A bus driver from another bus sustained burn injuries in this incident and has been admitted to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery. This incident occurred around 7:30 in the morning.
On the previous night, miscreants set fire to four buses in Dhaka within a span of two and a half hours. According to the police and fire service, these arson incidents occurred in the New Market, Elephant Road, Gulistan, and Sayedabad areas.
The bus driver who sustained burns in Meradia is Sabuj Mia, aged 30. He is a driver of a Ramzan Paribahan bus, but on the day of the incident, he was traveling to work on an Asim Paribahan bus.
Sabuj Mia's wife, Rasheda Begum, revealed that they live in a rented home in the Anandnagar area of Merul Badda with their two children. Their village house is in Phulpur, Mymensingh. Her husband works as a bus driver for Ramzan Paribahan and leaves home early every morning.
On the day of the incident, he was commuting to the Bashpatti area of Meradia on an Asim Paribahan bus. It was around 7:30 in the morning when miscreants set the bus on fire, and he sustained burns at the time.
Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery resident physician Tariqul Islam said, 28 per cent of his body, including his trachea, has been burnt.
The second round of the blockade called by opposition parties, including BNP, will end at 6:00 am Tuesday.
Earlier, opposition parties, including BNP, had called for a three-day blockade from Tuesday to Thursday last week.