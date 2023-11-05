Driver sustains burn injuries as bus torched in capital’s Meradia 

On the first day of the second round of the 48-hour blockade by the opposition parties, including BNP, miscreants set fire to a bus in the Bashpatti area of the capital's Meradia on Sunday morning.

A bus driver from another bus sustained burn injuries in this incident and has been admitted to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery. This incident occurred around 7:30 in the morning.

On the previous night, miscreants set fire to four buses in Dhaka within a span of two and a half hours. According to the police and fire service, these arson incidents occurred in the New Market, Elephant Road, Gulistan, and Sayedabad areas.