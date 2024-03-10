Metrorail operation extended by 1 hr from 16th Ramadan

The Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) authorities on Sunday extended operations of the metrorail by one hour in the last 15 days of the holy month of Ramadan on both sides of the route.

The last train from Motijheel will depart at 9:40 pm and from Uttara at 9:20 pm during this period.

The train will operate every 12 minutes during the additional period. The number of daily trips will increase to 194 from the existing 184.