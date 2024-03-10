Metrorail operation extended by 1 hr from 16th Ramadan
The Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) authorities on Sunday extended operations of the metrorail by one hour in the last 15 days of the holy month of Ramadan on both sides of the route.
The last train from Motijheel will depart at 9:40 pm and from Uttara at 9:20 pm during this period.
The train will operate every 12 minutes during the additional period. The number of daily trips will increase to 194 from the existing 184.
DMTCL managing director MAN Siddique made the announcement at a press conference at his office in the capital’s Eskaton today.
MAN Siddique said passengers can carry 250ml-bottle of water during iftar, but they must throw the empty bottles at designated places. Besides, iftar timings will be displayed on LED screen inside coaches and stations.
The stay at the paid zone by MRT pass has also been increased to 75 minutes from the current 60 minutes during Ramadan for the sake of the passengers, he added.
However, there will be no change in train schedule in the first 15 days of the Ramadan.
Besides, operations of metrorail will remain closed on the Eid day, he added.