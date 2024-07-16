Quota reform protesters gathering at Shaheed Minar

Visiting the Shaheed Minar around 4:45pm in the afternoon, a group of students was found chanting various slogans demanding quota reforms and protesting the attacks.

The students said that the Chhatra League and the outsiders can attack them anytime. Under such circumstances, they are carrying sticks with them for self-defence.

Meanwhile, Chhatra League leaders and activists have positioned themselves at a little distance from the Shaheed Minar, at the base of Raju memorial sculpture. They are carrying sticks, rods and hockey sticks.