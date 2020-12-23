Zafrullah, 4 others sued over ‘negligence in treatment’ at Gonoshasthaya Kendra

A case has been filed against Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder Zafrullah Chowdhury and four others on charge of negligence in providing treatment to a pregnant woman, who recently died at the hospital, reports news agency UNB.
The deceased’s husband SA Alam Sabuj filed the case with the court of Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Deb Das Chandra Adhikari on Tuesday.
The court directed the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to investigate the matter and submit reports within 21 January.
Others accused in the case are -- Gonoshasthaya Kendra physicians Nasrin, Shawkat Ali Arman, Delowar Hossain and nurse Shangkari Rani Sarkar.
According to the case statement, on 24 September the deceased patient Nasrin Aktar was admitted at the hospital. The patient's relatives called intern physicians and nurses when Nasrin was struggling with labour pain but they failed to provide proper care.
It also said two physicians were called to attend the patient but they did not come. The patient’s relatives requested painkillers and saline but Shangkari Rani, the nurse, delivered the baby, a girl, without any painkiller.
Although the baby survived, the mother's life ended tragically shortly afterwards due to excessive blood loss, the case statement added.