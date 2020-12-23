Zafrullah, 4 others sued over ‘negligence in treatment’ at Gonoshasthaya Kendra

A case has been filed against Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder Zafrullah Chowdhury and four others on charge of negligence in providing treatment to a pregnant woman, who recently died at the hospital, reports news agency UNB.

The deceased’s husband SA Alam Sabuj filed the case with the court of Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Deb Das Chandra Adhikari on Tuesday.

The court directed the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to investigate the matter and submit reports within 21 January.

Others accused in the case are -- Gonoshasthaya Kendra physicians Nasrin, Shawkat Ali Arman, Delowar Hossain and nurse Shangkari Rani Sarkar.