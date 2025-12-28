Inqilab Moncho launches complete blockade at Shahbagh

Inqilab Moncho has launched a complete blockade in Shahbagh, demanding the arrest and trial of Sharif Osman Bin Hadi’s killers.

The organisation began the blockade in Dhaka’s Shahbagh after 2:00 pm today, Sunday.

Last night, Inqilab Moncho called for this complete blockade across all divisional cities of the country.

According to the previously announced programme, the blockade was scheduled to begin at 2:00 pm, but protesters started arriving at Shahbagh intersection by 11:00 am. They took positions on the roadside and raised slogans. After 2:00 pm, Inqilab Moncho blocked Shahbagh intersection, halting all traffic through the area.