Inqilab Moncho launches complete blockade at Shahbagh
Inqilab Moncho has launched a complete blockade in Shahbagh, demanding the arrest and trial of Sharif Osman Bin Hadi’s killers.
The organisation began the blockade in Dhaka’s Shahbagh after 2:00 pm today, Sunday.
Last night, Inqilab Moncho called for this complete blockade across all divisional cities of the country.
According to the previously announced programme, the blockade was scheduled to begin at 2:00 pm, but protesters started arriving at Shahbagh intersection by 11:00 am. They took positions on the roadside and raised slogans. After 2:00 pm, Inqilab Moncho blocked Shahbagh intersection, halting all traffic through the area.
After 2:00 pm, Inqilab Moncho closed the Shahbagh intersection. This has halted all traffic through Shahbagh. Leaders and activists are seen sitting in the middle of Shahbagh Intersection. They were chanting different slogans at intervals.
Inqilab Moncho leaders and activists have been holding a non-stop sit-in at Shahbagh since Friday afternoon, demanding the arrest and trial of Osman Hadi’s killers.
People from various professions and walks of life have also joined the programme. After Inqilab Moncho’s general secretary Abdullah Al Jaber announced a complete shutdown in divisional cities to spread the movement, they left the area last night, Saturday.
Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan and Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Sheikh Md Sazzat Ali came to Shahbagh before the announcement of the total blockade at 11:00 pm yesterday, Saturday.
There, they addressed the protesting crowd and outlined the progress in the Hadi murder case. They promised that the charge sheet for the Hadi murder case would be submitted by 7 January and also pledged that the trial would be completed swiftly. However, Inqilab Moncho rejected this promise and announced a new programme.
At a press conference held at the DMP Media Centre today, Sunday, additional commissioner SN Nazrul Islam said that Faisal Karim Masud, the main accused in the Sharif Osman Hadi murder case, and his associate Alamgir Sheikh have fled to India. Two Indian nationals assisted them in escaping. Meghalaya Police has arrested the two Indian nationals. The DMP said that the charge sheet for this case will be submitted within the next 7 to 10 days.
Osman Hadi rose to national prominence in August last year after forming the Inqilab Moncho, becoming a vocal critic of the ousted Awami League and Indian hegemony. He had also been campaigning as a candidate for the Dhaka-8 constituency in the forthcoming elections.
On 12 December, he was targeted in a shooting in the capital’s Purana Paltan area. Following the attack, Osman Hadi was sent to Singapore for advanced medical treatment, where he passed away on 18 December while undergoing care.