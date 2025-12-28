2 arrested in Meghalaya after prime accused Faisal, associate flee to India: DMP

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has said that the prime accused in the murder case of Sharif Osman Hadi and his associate have fled to India.

Two Indian nationals assisted them in fleeing, and the Meghalaya Police have arrested those two Indian citizens.

The DMP identified the two arrested individuals—accused of helping the two suspects, Faisal Karim Masud and his associate Alamgir Sheikh, escape to India—as Purnti and Sami.

Additional Commissioner SN Nazrul Islam disclosed the information at a press conference held at the DMP Media Centre on Sunday.