Metro rail to run on Uttara-Motijheel till night from 20 January
Metro rail will operate on Uttara-Motijheel route from morning to evening from 20 January.
Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) authorities confirmed the development on Thursday.
With opening of Shahbagh and Karwan Bazar metro rail stations on 31 December, all 16 stations of MRT-6 started to function. But the metro rail currently runs on Agargaon-Motijheel part from 7:30am. On the Uttara-Agargaon route, it operates from 7:30am to 8:30pm.
With the new decision, the train will ply on Uttara-Motijheel from 7:10am to 8:40pm from 20 January.