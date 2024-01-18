Metro rail to run on Uttara-Motijheel till night from 20 January

With opening of Shahbagh and Karwan Bazar metro rail stations on 31 December, all 16 stations of MRT-6 started to function. But the metro rail currently runs on Agargaon-Motijheel part from 7:30am. On the Uttara-Agargaon route, it operates from 7:30am to 8:30pm.

With the new decision, the train will ply on Uttara-Motijheel from 7:10am to 8:40pm from 20 January.